Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

12 regions of Kazakhstan to build rehabilitation centres for disabled people

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2022, 15:11
12 regions of Kazakhstan to build rehabilitation centres for disabled people

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «There are 40 children’s rehabilitation centers in Kazakhstan,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

52,963 children were treated at the rehabilitation centres in 2021. Early this year 8 more national ceentres were unveiled in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Aktobe regions and 2 early intervention centres in Almaty and East Kazakhstan as part of the 2nd stage of the Qamqorlyk initiative, the Deputy PM's response to the deputy inquiry reads. 17 more early intervention centres are expected to open their doors this year.

Besides, 150-bed rehabilitation centres will be built in 12 regions of Kazakhstan, namely, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan (200-bed) regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent.

Notably, day-care centres for kids with ASDs and other mental disorders will unveil in 8 regions.


Construction    Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea