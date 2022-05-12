Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

12 regions of Kazakhstan boast growth in agricultural production

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2022, 13:13
12 regions of Kazakhstan boast growth in agricultural production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The most growth in agricultural production is recorded in 3 regions of Kazakhstan,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

In January -April this year the agricultural gross output of Kazakhstan rose by 1.9%. Growth in agricultural production is reported in 12 regions. The highest growth rates are seen in Mangistau region by 19.4%, North Kazakhstan by 8.9% and East Kazakhstan by 5.7%. Kostanay region recorded a decline in agricultural production by 8.1% and West Kazakhstan by 1.3%.

As stated there, Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities observe positive growth in all indicators, 5 regions report growth in 6 indicators.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet