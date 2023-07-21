Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Ulytau region

12 projects worth KZT137bn set to be implemented in Ulytau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2023, 20:15
12 projects worth KZT137bn set to be implemented in Ulytau rgn Photo: gov.kz

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev got familiarized with the current situation and development prospects of Ulytau region as part of his working visit to the region, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the administration office of the region.

As part of his working visit, the minister got familiarized with the reconstruction of household water treatment facilities. Two projects worth around KZT12bn to ensure access of residents to uninterrupted supply of drinking water are under implementation. The works are set to be completed October this year.

Karabayev also visited the heating networks reconstruction and modernization site. 3.2km of heating networks, of which 0.8km this year, are set to be reconstructed.

As part of a pool of investment projects of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry 12 projects worth KZT137bn are set to be realized in the region. 1,181 permanent jobs are expected to be created.

photo
photo
photo
photo

Investment projects    Ulytau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular