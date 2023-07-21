12 projects worth KZT137bn set to be implemented in Ulytau rgn

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev got familiarized with the current situation and development prospects of Ulytau region as part of his working visit to the region, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the administration office of the region.



As part of his working visit, the minister got familiarized with the reconstruction of household water treatment facilities. Two projects worth around KZT12bn to ensure access of residents to uninterrupted supply of drinking water are under implementation. The works are set to be completed October this year.

Karabayev also visited the heating networks reconstruction and modernization site. 3.2km of heating networks, of which 0.8km this year, are set to be reconstructed.

As part of a pool of investment projects of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry 12 projects worth KZT137bn are set to be realized in the region. 1,181 permanent jobs are expected to be created.