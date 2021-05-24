Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
12 new schools to be commissioned in Nur-Sultan by yearend

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2021, 12:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 new schools for over 40 thousand places are to be commissioned in the Kazakh capital by the end of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Building of four physical training facilities is underway in accordance with the schedule in Nur-Sultan. Two of such facilities are to be commissioned in Koktal residential area’s Baikonyr and Saryarka neighborhoods in August, one in Zheleznodorozhniy residential area’s Almaty neighborhood, and one in Ilinka residential area’s Yessil neighborhood, with the latter two set to open in December, the city’s administration said.

Earlier it was reported that 115 streets are planned to undergo repairs in Nur-Sultan city this year.


