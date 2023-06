NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 6 in the city of Almaty, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Karaganda region, bringing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,305,355.