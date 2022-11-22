12 Kazakhstanis to vie in ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almaty is to host two 2022 ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events, Olympic.kz. reports.

Almaty is to host the 3rd and 4th stages of the 2022 ISU Speed Skating World Cup on December 9-11 and December 16-18, respectively. Nearly 250 athletes from 30 countries are expected to compete in them at the Khalyk Arena Palace.

Kazakhstan’s men’s team will include Abzal Azhgaliyev, Adil Galiakhmetov, Denis Nikisha, Nurtilek Kazhgali, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, and Sanzhar Zhanissov.

Olga Tikhonova, Yana Khan, Madina Zhanbussinova, Anastasia Astrakhantseva, Alina Akhgaliyeva, and Alena Volkovitskaya will make up the Kazakh women’s short track speed skating team.

Photo: olympic.kz



