Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

12 Kazakhstanis to vie in ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events in Almaty

22 November 2022, 20:41
12 Kazakhstanis to vie in ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almaty is to host two 2022 ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events, Olympic.kz. reports.

Almaty is to host the 3rd and 4th stages of the 2022 ISU Speed Skating World Cup on December 9-11 and December 16-18, respectively. Nearly 250 athletes from 30 countries are expected to compete in them at the Khalyk Arena Palace.

Kazakhstan’s men’s team will include Abzal Azhgaliyev, Adil Galiakhmetov, Denis Nikisha, Nurtilek Kazhgali, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, and Sanzhar Zhanissov.

Olga Tikhonova, Yana Khan, Madina Zhanbussinova, Anastasia Astrakhantseva, Alina Akhgaliyeva, and Alena Volkovitskaya will make up the Kazakh women’s short track speed skating team.

Photo: olympic.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan 2nd at Junior Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent
Read also
Kazakhstan 2nd at Junior Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent
How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?
Kazakhstan reports 1.4% decline in rental and leasing services
Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence
Kazakhstani Zhukayev qualifies into 2nd round of Yokkaichi Challenger in Japan
Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work
Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities
Two more earthquakes occur near Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
2 COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
3 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia
4 Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep
5 Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities

News