12 injured as bus crashes and overturns

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A bus carrying 30 passengers overturned today after the collision with the car at the crossroads of Bukhar Zhyrau and Chetskaya Streets in Karaganda.

12 were taken to hospital with various injuries, Kazinform reports. Six of them were already sent home.

One of those injured was rushed to the trauma centre with fractures.