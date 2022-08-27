Go to the main site
    12 foreign workers injured as bus crashes into ditch in Turkistan region

    27 August 2022 12:47

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A bus carrying workers from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan ran off the road and went into a ditch in Turkistan region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional police department.

    The accident occurred on August 27 in the morning, at an intersection near Shakpak village, Tulkibas district.

    As the police explained, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch. As a result, 12 passengers got injuries and were hospitalized.

    An investigation has been launched.


