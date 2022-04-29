Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    12 female miners killed by landslide in Indonesia

    29 April 2022, 14:50

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A landslide in the Indonesian province of North Sumatra on Thursday afternoon killed at least 12 women working at an unlicensed gold mine and left two others injured, local police said on Friday.

    District police chief Reza Chairul told local media that a number of people were digging for gold at the illegal gold mine before the landslide occurred in Bandar Limabung village, Mandailing Natal regency.

    «Suddenly, part of the cliff collapsed, then hit and buried the women,» he said, adding that the authorities are still scrutinizing the accident, Xinhua reports.

    «A total of 14 people were buried. Two people survived,» he said, adding that police have evacuated the dead victims and returned them to their families.

    Unlicensed mines are common across the archipelagic country and a number of accidents have occurred in the past years.

    Last year, six mining workers were killed in a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in Central Sulawesi province.


    Foto: scmp.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future