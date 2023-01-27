Go to the main site
    12 dead after medical van crashes in NE Brazil

    27 January 2023, 10:58

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM At least 12 people, including an infant, were killed and two more were seriously injured after a mobile medical van and a truck collided head on in Brazil's northeast state of Tocantins, local media confirmed Thursday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    According to a report from the local Military Police that was cited by local media, the accident occurred Wednesday night near the municipality of Natividade. The two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they crashed.

    Among the fatal victims were seven women, four men and a baby, who were being transported in the van. Another two van passengers were seriously injured with multiple fractures.

    The van, belonging to the Almas municipal Health Secretariat, was returning to Palmas, the regional capital.

    The two occupants of the truck, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and were soon discharged, the report said.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

