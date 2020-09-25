Go to the main site
    12 COVID-19 cases registered among schoolchildren in N Kazakhstan

    25 September 2020, 17:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in schools of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    «12 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in eight schools and one kindergarten of North Kazakhstan region. Local authorities and educational institutions are taking all necessary steps to deal with the situation. All contact persons have been put into 14-day home quarantine,» Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said during an online briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    Earlier it was reported that four new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded among schoolchildren in East Kazakhstan region.

    Since September 1 two Grade 4 students, one Grade 11 student and one Grade 2 student have tested positive for COVID-19.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Education North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan COVID-19
