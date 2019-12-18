12 countries around the world enjoyed Golden Man exhibition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital summed up The Golden Man Procession through the World's Museums exhibition project, Kazinform reports.

The final press conference brought together heads of museums of Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

The key goal of the project is to show the world the Golden Man. It was displayed at the worldwide renowned museums in order to promote the country’s culture and traditions. The international project kicked off Kazan to travel later to Uzbekistan, North Macedonia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Greece. The Golden Man, tuned into a symbol of Kazakhstan, for the past three years was showcased in 12 countries around the world.

A film, dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the founder of Kazakhstan’s national school of archeology Kemel Akyshev, wrapped up the press conference.