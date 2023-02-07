12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek revealed that 12 branches of foreign universities are set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029. Besides, the leading professors and researchers will be invited to teach in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will be unveiled this year,» the minister said during his trip to Almaty.

«Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon,» the minister added.

The minister resumed that 1,400 leading professors and researchers from all over the world will be attracted to Kazakhstan. 3.6 billion tenge will be allotted at largeto this end.

Notably, last year saw the opening of the De Montfort Leicester branch.



