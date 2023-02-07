Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029

7 February 2023, 08:11
12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek revealed that 12 branches of foreign universities are set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029. Besides, the leading professors and researchers will be invited to teach in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will be unveiled this year,» the minister said during his trip to Almaty.

«Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon,» the minister added.

The minister resumed that 1,400 leading professors and researchers from all over the world will be attracted to Kazakhstan. 3.6 billion tenge will be allotted at largeto this end.

Notably, last year saw the opening of the De Montfort Leicester branch.


Related news
Nine kindergartens to be commissioned in Atyrau this year
102,000 score passing mark at Unified National Testing
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh team wins 12 medals at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Three died in road accident in E Kazakhstan region
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
The Call of the Steppe Ballet returns to the stage transformed
Nine kindergartens to be commissioned in Atyrau this year
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
Ak Zhol Democratic Party registers its party list at CEC
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News