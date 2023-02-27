Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
12,032,550 voters on electoral register, CEC says

27 February 2023, 11:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are 12,032,550 voters on electoral register to date, according to the Central Election Commission, Kazinform reports.

«Based on the list of voters submitted to the territorial election commissions, we can say the electoral roll includes 12,032,550 voters,» Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said at a meeting of the CEC.

As reported, the early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is set to be held March 19, 2023.


