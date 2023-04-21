Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

11th meeting of heads of SCO states’ emergency situations authorities took place

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2023, 15:25
11th meeting of heads of SCO states’ emergency situations authorities took place Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 11th meeting of the heads of the emergency situations agencies of the SCO member countries under the presidency of India took place on April 20 in Delhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The meeting, which is a key mechanism for cooperation of the SCO member states in disaster management, was attended by the heads and officials of emergency situations authorities of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the SCO Secretariat.

Reports on major disasters the SCO countries faced in the past, lessons learnt were made, as well as an exchange of views on prospects for further cooperation in disaster management within the organization took place.

Agreement on the importance of further strengthening of cooperation on emergency preparedness, response, and mitigation of the aftermath of emergencies caused by technogenic and natural disasters, as well as to hold an exchange of information on innovative practices and technologies in disaster management was reached.

photo

A joint action plan to implement the Agreement between the governments of the SCO countries on coordination of delivery of assistance in dealing with emergency situations for 2023-25 was approved.

As part of the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin held bilateral meetings with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, and Abdulla Kuldashyev, Emergency Situations Minister of Uzbekistan. A cooperation plan was signed between the Mangistau region’s emergency situations department and Karakalpakstan’s Emergency Situations Office on the prevention and elimination of natural and man-made disasters in the subordinated territories.


SCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
April 27. Today's Birthdays
April 27. Today's Birthdays
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27