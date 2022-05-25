11mln ha of grain crops sown in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 11mln ha of grain crops have been sown in Kazakhstan, Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Abulkhair Tamabek said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The list of purchased crops has been expanded to 10 including common wheat, durum wheat, barley, oats, sunflower, flax, rapeseed, soy, buckwheat, and corn. To note, the spring field work has started in all the regions of the country. As of now, 11.3mln ha of crops have been sown,» said the Kazakh Vice-Minister of Agriculture at a press conference.

According to him, the provision of loans to farmers mainly contributed to the successful spring field work. This year, the budgetary loans to the tune of KZT70bn to carry out the spring field work and harvesting were allocated. Within the program Ken dala, 2,562 applications worth KZT70bn have been received officially from agricultural producers, of which 2,086 worth KZT69bn were financed.

«In addition, due to the volatility in the global food markets and in order to mitigate the adverse effects on farmers, it was decided to additionally increase the financing by KZT70bn to carry out the spring field and harvesting works and to raise the budgetary loans to KZT140bn. The Agrarian Credit Corporation gave loans to 435 agricultural producers to the tune of over KZT14bn, which are to be reimbursed from the KZT70bn additionally allocated,» said the Vice-Minister.

«As part of the forward purchases, the Food Contract Corporation has received 550 applications worth KZT93.6bn. 410 applications worth KZT74.4bn received financing. In 2022, the financing amount has risen to KZT80bn, which is two times more than last year's figure,» concluded Tamabek.



