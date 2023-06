118-kg white sturgeon caught in Kazakhstan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau fishermen caught a huge white sturgeon weighing 118kg, Kazinform reports.

It was caught by Amangeldy cooperative fishermen. The massive fish was taken to the Zhaiyk-Atyrai sturgeon breeding farm. Notably, sturgeon is a red-listed fish. The Caspian littoral states imposed moratorium on its industrial fishing.