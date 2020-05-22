Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
118,000 Kazakhstanis obtain employment under Yenbek program

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 May 2020, 12:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 1, 2020, some 157,500 participated in the 2017-2021 Yenbek program, productive employment and mass entrepreneurship development state program.

118,300 obtained employment, 58,200 of them got permanent jobs, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry informs.

Out of 110,700 (70.3%) were jobless, and 6.9% were self-employed.

Besides, 2,224 people or 631 families moved from the country’s southern regions to raise labor resources mobility.

Since the beginning of the year 1,164 microcredits worth KZT 6 bln were provided under the program.


