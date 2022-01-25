117 kids contracted COVID-19 in Aktobe since early January

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 117 kids contracted COVID-19 in Aktobe since the beginning of the year, the regional healthcare department and sanitary and epidemiological control department told a briefing.

«The region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. Over the past 24 hours there were detected 317 new coronavirus cases and 3 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 269 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 15 in the ICU, 2 are on life support. 410 children are being monitored, 34 of them are in the hospitals. 227 pregnant women are diagnosed with coronavirus, 56 of them are staying in the hospitals, deputy head of the healthcare department,» Bekbolat Izbassarov said.

As stated there 117 children were tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the year.

Notably, over 5,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine arrived in the region for revaccination campaign.