116 injured, 9 died in car crashes over first 3 days of New Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 116 people were injured, and 9 died in car crashes occurred in Kazakhstan over the first three days of the New Year, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

116 people, including 26 kids and three pregnant, were injured in the road traffic accidents, while 9 died and 76 were hospitalized.