Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

    14 January 2023, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 111 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, five more have been diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    On January 13, the Ministry reported about 112 coronavirus and two COVID pneumonia cases.

    2,280 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus and COVID pneumonia across the country as of January 24. 220 patients are in hospitals, and 2,060 are at home care.

    The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious. Seven patients are critically ill, and another four are on life support.

    Since the pandemic beginning, the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases reached 1,404,865. 90,645 people were diagnozed with COVID pneumonia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE
    FISU 2023 Games: Kazakhstan shoots 15 pucks into British team’s net
    Kazakhstani Rybakina to compete on the 1st day of Australian Open 2023
    56 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19
    Popular
    1 Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia
    2 President Tokayev arrives in UAE
    3 Kazakhstan, Slovakia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    4 36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal
    5 S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022