116 arrived in W Kazakhstan monitored over Omicron concerns

URALSK. KAZINFORM 116 Kazakhstanis arrived in West Kazakhstan from abroad since December 4, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of West Kazakhstan Guldana Kereyeva, 69 citizens arrived from Egypt, 19 from the UK, 13 from Italy, 11 from Germany. All those are being monitored over Omicron concerns as the new strain was detected in 106 countries of the world. As the latest data show, the new COVID-19 variant was recorded in Japan, Brazil, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, and others. 41 Omicron cases were reported in Russia.

She stressed that no Omicron cases were registered in West Kazakhstan.

Since December 1 there were detected 280 new COVID-19 cases that is 2.2 times less as compared to the last month. The last week the morbidity rates decreased by 28.7% against the previous one.

This month 37 coronavirus cases were detected in schoolchildren, 8 among teachers, 2 among students.



