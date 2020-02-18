1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi launches in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - In India, the events dedicated to the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi have been launched. The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India and the Jawaharlal Nehru University, held a roundtable in New Delhi dedicated to the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Al-Farabi KazNU.

The event was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India Yerlan Alimbaev, scientists of KazNU and universities of New Delhi, and representatives of diplomatic missions and the scientific community of Central Asia.

Opening the meeting, Ambassador Alimbaev highlighted that the anniversary of Al-Farabi is included in the calendar of memorable dates and events of the UNESCO, and its celebration will give a powerful impetus to the study and understanding of the world heritage of the «Second Teacher» of humanity. Today, the name of the thinker of the Great Steppe is of vital interest to scientists of various countries, including India. Holding such events at the international level contributes to the popularization of the creative heritage of Al-Farabi and the Kazakh history.

«KazNU opened the Al-Farabi Museum House in New Delhi very recently, which has become a symbolic place of attraction for scientists and the public. It should be noted that the anniversary of Al-Farabi is celebrated on a global scale, and KazNU holds events at various venues with the support of the OIC, ISESCO, TURKSOY and other international organizations,» said Vice-Rector of KazNU Mehmet Arslan.

During the roundtable, the delegation of KazNU made scientific reports and presentations about the life and work of Al-Farabi, the significance of his heritage in modern times. A model of the University of the new generation «University 4.0» was also presented, which was developed on the basis of the ideas of the thinker, including spiritual, moral, and scientific and technological platforms.

Speakers from academia, heads of scientific centers and institutes in India also highlighted the significance of Abu Nasr al-Farabi’s legacy and stressed the importance of such events for bringing together cultures of two friendly countries.

During the visit to India, the delegation of the leading Kazakhstani university took part in the work of the world summit INBUSH ERA-2020, which was held at Amiti University (Noida). It brought together representatives from more than 100 countries. Within the framework of the summit, a memorandum of cooperation was signed and an agreement was reached on the establishment of the Al-Farabi Center at Amiti University and the representative office of the Indian university at KazNU.