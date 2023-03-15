Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    114 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

    15 March 2023, 09:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 109 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    On March 14, the country reported 86 coronavirus cases. Another 12 people were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    A total of 1,408,888 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,905 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10