114 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 109 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

On March 14, the country reported 86 coronavirus cases. Another 12 people were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

A total of 1,408,888 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,905 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.