114 fresh COVID-19 cases reported countrywide

5 December 2022, 09:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,411 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

176 COVID-19 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,235 patients are at home care. The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill, and three patients are on life support.

As of December 4, 2022 114 new coronavirus cases were registered countrywide.


