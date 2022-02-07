Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    114 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Almaty

    7 February 2022, 19:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,554 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city has posted 1,146 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 1,052 symptomatic and 94 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.

    Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 33 and admitted 97 people.

    COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 1,780 Almaty citizens. 114 people are in intensive care units, 24 are connected to lung ventilation, 38 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 27 on high flow devices in the city.

    8,553 citizens of Almaty, 8,016 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 537 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays