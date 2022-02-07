114 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,554 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has posted 1,146 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 1,052 symptomatic and 94 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 33 and admitted 97 people.

COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 1,780 Almaty citizens. 114 people are in intensive care units, 24 are connected to lung ventilation, 38 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 27 on high flow devices in the city.

8,553 citizens of Almaty, 8,016 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 537 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.