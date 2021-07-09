Go to the main site
    113 Kazakhstanis gain Bolashak International Scholarship

    9 July 2021, 14:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 113 Kazakhstanis received Bolashak International Scholarship grants. The decision was taken at the regular meeting of the republican commission for studies abroad under the chairmanship of Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, the Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports.

    They get an opportunity to study abroad at the leading universities. 1,055 scholarships were allocated in 2021 under the Bolashak program at large, including 555 scholarships for master's degree, residency and post-graduate studies programs. It is an unprecedented measure. Now 500 scientists have a chance to pass internship at the world’s leading scientific centers and conduct joint research there.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

