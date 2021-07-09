Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

113 Kazakhstanis gain Bolashak International Scholarship

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 July 2021, 14:40
113 Kazakhstanis gain Bolashak International Scholarship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 113 Kazakhstanis received Bolashak International Scholarship grants. The decision was taken at the regular meeting of the republican commission for studies abroad under the chairmanship of Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, the Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports.

They get an opportunity to study abroad at the leading universities. 1,055 scholarships were allocated in 2021 under the Bolashak program at large, including 555 scholarships for master's degree, residency and post-graduate studies programs. It is an unprecedented measure. Now 500 scientists have a chance to pass internship at the world’s leading scientific centers and conduct joint research there.


Education    Bolashak Scholarship  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future