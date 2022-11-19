Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19

19 November 2022, 10:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 786 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of November 19, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

112 patients are getting hospital treatment, while 674 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


News