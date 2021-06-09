Go to the main site
    111,683 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

    9 June 2021, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told about how many people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city.

    There are more than 100 vaccination rooms in the city.

    As of June 9 some 9.4% of the population or 111,683 were administered both components of the vaccine against COVID-19. 169,632 or 14.3% were given the 1st shot so far. 19,742 people or 11.6% of the vaccinated got the 1st dose, 9,109 or 8.1% got the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the shopping malls of the city.

    Earlier the chief sanitary doctor warned that since June 10 all those violating self-isolation regime will be fined up to KZT 87,510.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
