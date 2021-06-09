Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

111,683 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2021, 12:25
111,683 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told about how many people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city.

There are more than 100 vaccination rooms in the city.

As of June 9 some 9.4% of the population or 111,683 were administered both components of the vaccine against COVID-19. 169,632 or 14.3% were given the 1st shot so far. 19,742 people or 11.6% of the vaccinated got the 1st dose, 9,109 or 8.1% got the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the shopping malls of the city.

Earlier the chief sanitary doctor warned that since June 10 all those violating self-isolation regime will be fined up to KZT 87,510.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023