110 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 50,923 people are still being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of October 25, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Out of which 9,004 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 41,919 are treated at home.

636 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 160 in extremely critical conditions, while 110 are on life support.