Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    11 yo Tartyl Fest finalist gives no one else a chance to win

    15 February 2023, 16:02

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mansur Ualiyev of East Kazakhstan earned a ticket to the grand finale of the republican pull-up competition Tartyl Fest. An 11-year-old boy gave no one else a chance to win thanks to a high-intensity workout, Kazinform reports.

    He has been engaged in sports since 4 years old.

    The Tartyl Fest competition took place in Ust Kamenogorsk on August 30. It brought together some 250 athletes from the city. 27 of them were awarded money prizes. Mansur did 36 pull-ups in the U18 age category to win big. He competed in the 55 kg weight category. The runner-up, Islam Sagiyev, made 30 consecutive pull-ups.

    Notably, Mansur is an arm-wrestling master.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
    Kazakhstan reveals roster for Women's World Boxing Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Rakhmonov celebrates another UFC win
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins ITF tournament’s doubles title in Astana
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January