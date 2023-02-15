Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 yo Tartyl Fest finalist gives no one else a chance to win

15 February 2023, 16:02
11 yo Tartyl Fest finalist gives no one else a chance to win

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mansur Ualiyev of East Kazakhstan earned a ticket to the grand finale of the republican pull-up competition Tartyl Fest. An 11-year-old boy gave no one else a chance to win thanks to a high-intensity workout, Kazinform reports.

He has been engaged in sports since 4 years old.

photo

The Tartyl Fest competition took place in Ust Kamenogorsk on August 30. It brought together some 250 athletes from the city. 27 of them were awarded money prizes. Mansur did 36 pull-ups in the U18 age category to win big. He competed in the 55 kg weight category. The runner-up, Islam Sagiyev, made 30 consecutive pull-ups.

photo

Notably, Mansur is an arm-wrestling master.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


