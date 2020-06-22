Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    11-year-old girl contracts COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

    22 June 2020, 13:14

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - More, including an 11-year-old girl and 30 adults, have been affected by the COVID-19 virus in Pavlodar region. The recent cases have been reported among residents of the cities of Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Aksu as well as Leninskiy village, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    14 men born between 1955 and 2002, and 16 women born between 1959 and 1996, including a girl born in 2009, have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 26 have been recorded among Pavlodar citizens, two - among Ekibastuz citizens, one - among Aksu citizens, and two more - in Leninskiy village.

    Of the recent infections, five have showed positive coronavirus results while undergoing examinations as they contacted with infected people. 26 have turned to medical organizations after experiencing discomfort, including high temperature, stuffy nose, sore throat, coughs, and weakness. One of the patients even had low back pain and headache.

    All the patients are in satisfactory condition in hospitals of the cities of Pavlodar and Ekibastuz. The circle of contacts has been identified.

    As of 21 June 2020, Pavlodar region has reported 500 coronavirus cases.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued