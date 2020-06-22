Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11-year-old girl contracts COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2020, 13:14
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - More, including an 11-year-old girl and 30 adults, have been affected by the COVID-19 virus in Pavlodar region. The recent cases have been reported among residents of the cities of Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Aksu as well as Leninskiy village, Kazinform correspondent reports.

14 men born between 1955 and 2002, and 16 women born between 1959 and 1996, including a girl born in 2009, have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 26 have been recorded among Pavlodar citizens, two - among Ekibastuz citizens, one - among Aksu citizens, and two more - in Leninskiy village.

Of the recent infections, five have showed positive coronavirus results while undergoing examinations as they contacted with infected people. 26 have turned to medical organizations after experiencing discomfort, including high temperature, stuffy nose, sore throat, coughs, and weakness. One of the patients even had low back pain and headache.

All the patients are in satisfactory condition in hospitals of the cities of Pavlodar and Ekibastuz. The circle of contacts has been identified.

As of 21 June 2020, Pavlodar region has reported 500 coronavirus cases.


