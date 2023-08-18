11 workers getting treatment after coal mine fire in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a briefing held today at the Regional Communications Office in Karaganda, First Deputy Governor Vadim Bassin informed about the condition of the miners injured in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire, Kazinform reports.

«11 workers stay in hospitals as of now. Of them, nine are in Karaganda and two workers are in Shakhtinsk. Rescue crews have found bodies of two workers. Search for other three missing is underway,» he said.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the dead and promised that both ArcelorMittal Temirtau and the government would provide them with all required assistance. «No one will be left without support and attention,» Bassin assured.

The fire broke out on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine on August 17 at 10:05 am. 227 workers were in the mine at the moment. 222 of them were safely evacuated.

Three miners are still missing.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, authorities say.