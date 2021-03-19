Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Turkestan rgn

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 March 2021, 18:43
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 thousand residents of Turkestan region have received the COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis, including 9,113 health workers, 1,147 educators, and 399 law enforcement employees, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

12 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been supplied to the region since February 1, 2021.

The region has reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day, including 5 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, resulting in the COVID-19 incidence rate of 1.7. Since the start of the pandemic the region has recorded 4,385 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,816 were asymptomatic.

It is expected that 45-50% of the region’s population will be vaccinated against COVID-`19.

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has begun on February 1, 2021, in Kazakhstan, and is carried out on a voluntary basis and with the person’s informed consent.

