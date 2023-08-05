Go to the main site
    11 teens injured in U.S. road accident

    5 August 2023, 11:12

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding highway in the northwestern U.S. state of Idaho on Friday, injuring 11 people, local police said, Xinhua reports.

    «Of the 11 injured, seven were deemed critical and four non-critical and all children on the bus were transported by air or on ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution,» said the Idaho State Police in a statement.

    Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, it said.

    The ill-fated bus was one of the four in a summer camp program, carrying about 30 campers aged 13-18.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
