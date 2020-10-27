Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan put under quarantine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 October 2020, 21:35
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 11 rural settlements in 7 districts in North Kazakhstan are placed under quarantine due to the coronavirus spread.

Bulayevo district centre in Magzhan Zhumabayev district with 24 coronavirus cases is under quarantine. Restrictions are prolonged in Mamlyutka district for one more week. Kishkenekol district centre confirmed 10 coronavirus infections. Quarantine regulations will remain there until the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

Since March the region recorded 4,375 cases, while 25 died. For the past 24 hours 11 more cases were registered.


