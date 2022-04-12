11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Almaty region is to brace for thunderstorm in the south, east, and mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning as well as in the east at daytime. Easterly, northeasterly wind at 18-23mps gusting up to 29mps is predicted in the northeast of the region.

Akmola region is to see southeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in most parts at night as well as in the northwest, and southeast at daytime.

The east of Aktobe region is to expect fog. Southeasterly wind is to gust up t 15-20mps in the region’s west at daytime.

The west and east of Atyrau region are to see thunderstorm, dust tides. 15-20mps southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 23mps at times is forecast.

Thunderstorm is to batter the south and northwest of West Kazakhstan region during the day on April 13. Easterly wind at 15-20mps in much of the region with gusts of up to 23mps is predicted.

The west and south of Karaganda region are to brace for thunderstorm and fog. Easterly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and southeast of the region.

Dust tides are to batter Kyzylorda region at daytime on April 13. Northeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15mps is forecast for the northwest of the region during the day.

Mangistau region is to brace for dust tides. Southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps at times is in store.

The north and east of Pavlodar region are to expect easterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day on April 13.

North Kazakhstan region is to see easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 25mps at daytime on April 13.

Thunderstorm and squall are to hit the mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the first half of the night on April 13. Southeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps during thunderstorm is forecast.