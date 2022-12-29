11 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, ice-slick, ground blizzards, and fog are in store for 11 regions of the country on December 30, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kyzylorda region is to brace for precipitation as snow and rain on December 30. The region’s north and center are to expect fog and ice-slick.

Karaganda region is to see fog, ice-slick in the south and east as well as ground blizzards and snowfall in the north.

Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the nighttime and morning on December 30-31. The region is to brace for southwesterly wind reaching 15-20mps in the southwest and mountainous areas on December 30-31 as well as 25mps on December 31.

The west and northeast of Mangistau region are to expect fog and ice-slick at night on December 30.

Ground blizzards are forecast for the west, north, and south of Akmola region. Fog is to coat the northeast of the region.

The southwest and west of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for ground blizzards. The region’s west and north are to see fog.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick in the north and east at night as well as in the north at daytime. Fog is to blanket the region’s west, north, and east.

Fog is forecast for the north and east of Pavlodar region.

Zhetysu region is to expect fog and ice-slick in the north, center, and mountainous areas.

The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for fog and ice-slick. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas of the region.

The greater part of Kostanay region is to see snow during the day on December 30. The region is to brace for ground blizzards in the south and fog in the north.



