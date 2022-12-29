Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    11 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

    29 December 2022, 20:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, ice-slick, ground blizzards, and fog are in store for 11 regions of the country on December 30, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kyzylorda region is to brace for precipitation as snow and rain on December 30. The region’s north and center are to expect fog and ice-slick.

    Karaganda region is to see fog, ice-slick in the south and east as well as ground blizzards and snowfall in the north.

    Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the nighttime and morning on December 30-31. The region is to brace for southwesterly wind reaching 15-20mps in the southwest and mountainous areas on December 30-31 as well as 25mps on December 31.

    The west and northeast of Mangistau region are to expect fog and ice-slick at night on December 30.

    Ground blizzards are forecast for the west, north, and south of Akmola region. Fog is to coat the northeast of the region.

    The southwest and west of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for ground blizzards. The region’s west and north are to see fog.

    West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick in the north and east at night as well as in the north at daytime. Fog is to blanket the region’s west, north, and east.

    Fog is forecast for the north and east of Pavlodar region.

    Zhetysu region is to expect fog and ice-slick in the north, center, and mountainous areas.

    The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for fog and ice-slick. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas of the region.

    The greater part of Kostanay region is to see snow during the day on December 30. The region is to brace for ground blizzards in the south and fog in the north.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll rises to 57 as big freeze grips U.S.
    Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning issued for 9 Kazakh rgns
    Popular
    1 Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
    2 Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
    3 Strong regions, strong country: how three new regions in Kazakhstan emerge
    4 Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
    5 December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events