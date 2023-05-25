Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    11 new schools to be built in Astana in 2023

    25 May 2023, 13:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A total of 39 schools for some 82,200 students were built in the Kazakh capital in the past four years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    For instance, 19 schools were constructed in Yessil district, 13 – in Almaty district, 2 – in Baikonyr district and 5 more – in Saryarka district.

    11 schools for 16,300 students are to be commissioned this year.

    In addition, the designing work for 24 new-type schools for 88,800 students as part of the ‘Comfortable School’ project is underway. The start of construction of these new-type schools is being eyed for next year. The land plots for the schools have already been allotted.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Education Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan increases irrigated land area by 50 thou ha
    UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision concerning establishment of Category I Institute in China
    Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023
    Azerbaijan’s universities offer 10 grants for Kazakhstanis
    Popular
    1 Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
    2 TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
    3 One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
    4 Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
    5 Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session