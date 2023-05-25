11 new schools to be built in Astana in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A total of 39 schools for some 82,200 students were built in the Kazakh capital in the past four years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For instance, 19 schools were constructed in Yessil district, 13 – in Almaty district, 2 – in Baikonyr district and 5 more – in Saryarka district.

11 schools for 16,300 students are to be commissioned this year.

In addition, the designing work for 24 new-type schools for 88,800 students as part of the ‘Comfortable School’ project is underway. The start of construction of these new-type schools is being eyed for next year. The land plots for the schools have already been allotted.