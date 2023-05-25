Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

11 new schools to be built in Astana in 2023

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2023, 13:06
11 new schools to be built in Astana in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A total of 39 schools for some 82,200 students were built in the Kazakh capital in the past four years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For instance, 19 schools were constructed in Yessil district, 13 – in Almaty district, 2 – in Baikonyr district and 5 more – in Saryarka district.

11 schools for 16,300 students are to be commissioned this year.

In addition, the designing work for 24 new-type schools for 88,800 students as part of the ‘Comfortable School’ project is underway. The start of construction of these new-type schools is being eyed for next year. The land plots for the schools have already been allotted.


Astana   Education    Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
Brazil declares public health emergency due to bird flu
Brazil declares public health emergency due to bird flu
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session
Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session
Almaty Mayor’s Office names new chief of staff
Almaty Mayor’s Office names new chief of staff
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
Record-low births extend natural population fall in S.Korea in March
Record-low births extend natural population fall in S.Korea in March
KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development
KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development