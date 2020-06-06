Go to the main site
    11 new COVID-19 cases detected in Atyrau

    6 June 2020, 14:34

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from regional authorities.

    Of 11, four are the employees of the enterprises functioning on the Tengiz oilfield. They contracted the novel virus from coronavirus infected patients. The diagnosis has been confirmed during the special screening procedures.

    5 other cases of the COVID-19 were registered in Atyrau city. Of 5, 3 patients had flu symptoms and sought medical help. 2 others were in contact with the coronavirus-infected patients.

    2 more cases were detected among residents of Kursary town who contracted the virus from the COVID-19 patients.

    In total, 1,196 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region so far. The novel virus killed 2 people in the region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

