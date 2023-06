11 new coronavirus cases detected in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 11 new coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau regions, the regional administration’s press service reports. All of them showed disease symptoms.

Two of them worked at Tengiz oilfield, seven are from Zhylyoi district, one woman from Atyrau, and a man from Kurmangazy district.

All the contacts are being traced. Disease hotbeds were disinfected.